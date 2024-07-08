Tobam Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in ResMed were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 230.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after buying an additional 2,658,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,966,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,503,000 after buying an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.04. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

