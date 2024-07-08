Tobam Sells 139 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tobam reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.35. 36,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.34. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

