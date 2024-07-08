Tobam Buys 1,409 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1,425.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,826 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,183,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. 38,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

