Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,408,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.3 %

EXPE stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.18. 88,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,089. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.39. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

