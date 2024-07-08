Tobam Buys 265 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CDW were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in CDW by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CDW by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 54.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after buying an additional 197,479 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.59. 31,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day moving average of $233.71. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $182.50 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

