Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Decreased by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Equinix were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $751.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,435. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $798.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

