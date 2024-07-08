Tobam Has $303,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tobam decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 137,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.