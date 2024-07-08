Tobam Lowers Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,594 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

TC Energy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. 43,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,860. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

