Tobam Sells 3,477 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,505. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

