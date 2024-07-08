Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 123.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,171,000 after purchasing an additional 973,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,623,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $953,411,000 after purchasing an additional 784,780 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $245.29. The stock had a trading volume of 281,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,213. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.