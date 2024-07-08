Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $620.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.20.
In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,360,194.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,021 shares of company stock worth $23,140,653 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.82.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
