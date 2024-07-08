Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $620.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,360,194.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,021 shares of company stock worth $23,140,653 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

