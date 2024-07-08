Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 293 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $855.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $777.54 and a 200-day moving average of $691.44. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

