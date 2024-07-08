TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,988,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 459,997 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

