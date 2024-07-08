Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.63. 36,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,669. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLBD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 305,868 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,279,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

