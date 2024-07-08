XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0058

XYO (XYO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. XYO has a market cap of $77.67 million and approximately $955,724.38 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,271.64 or 1.00078027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069922 BTC.

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0055443 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $852,473.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

