Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,160,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $190.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

