Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACET

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. 777,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.80. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.