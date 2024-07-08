Tobam Has $617,000 Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,894 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in GitLab were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,429 shares of company stock worth $5,412,750 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLB. Barclays reduced their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

GitLab Stock Up 0.0 %

GitLab stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. 66,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,812. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

