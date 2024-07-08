Tobam Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tobam increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,361,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,665,000 after buying an additional 149,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.