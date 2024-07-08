Tobam Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tobam increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 942.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Twilio were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $80,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 6,662.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,684 shares of company stock worth $2,767,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.85. 66,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,330. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

