Tobam Boosts Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CGI were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CGI by 9,916.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

CGI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,123. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.