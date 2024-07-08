Tobam Buys 633 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tobam lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $60.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

