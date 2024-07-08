Tobam Has $754,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tobam cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $91.29. 47,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.76.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

