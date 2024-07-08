Tobam Has $528,000 Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tobam reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $70,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,864,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,367,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 154,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,017.67.
Insider Activity at MicroStrategy
In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,168 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
MSTR stock traded up $32.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,313.80. 168,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,449.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,155.17. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.11 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Wynn Resorts: 6 Reasons to Ante Up for the Stock
- About the Markup Calculator
- MGM Resorts Stock: Poised for Hospitality Industry Rebound
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What Makes These 7 Stocks Magnificent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.