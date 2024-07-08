Tobam Has $528,000 Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tobam reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $70,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,864,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,367,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 154,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,017.67.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,168 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock traded up $32.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,313.80. 168,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,449.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,155.17. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.11 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.