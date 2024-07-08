CNB Bank Has $180,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 175.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $97.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

