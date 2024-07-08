CNB Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CNB Bank cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $120.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

