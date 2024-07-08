CNB Bank Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PMAY opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

