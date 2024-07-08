Westwood Wealth Management Invests $1.26 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $914.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $918.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $831.69 and its 200 day moving average is $752.53. The company has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

