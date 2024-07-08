Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 22.2% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 12,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.7% in the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $270.36 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

