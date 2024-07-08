GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $3.07 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

