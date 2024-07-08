Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $513.00 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $519.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.15.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.