Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $278.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

