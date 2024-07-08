Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 274 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $249.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.20 and its 200 day moving average is $166.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

