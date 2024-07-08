Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $601,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $73.29 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

