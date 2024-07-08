Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $87,708,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $67,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $52,600,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $33,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $270.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

