Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,081 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.