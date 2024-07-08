Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 945 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

