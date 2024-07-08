Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $594,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

ZS opened at $198.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -395.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

