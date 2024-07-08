Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Celanese by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

Shares of CE opened at $133.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

