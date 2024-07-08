Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $361,839,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $206,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $285.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.31 and a 200 day moving average of $322.80. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

