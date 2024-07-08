Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in STERIS by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $219.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.32. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.