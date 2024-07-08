Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $133.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

