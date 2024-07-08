Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 388 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CNP opened at $30.48 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

