Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,744,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $201.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

