Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $78.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

