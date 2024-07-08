Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSN opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.