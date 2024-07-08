Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $74.80 on Monday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

