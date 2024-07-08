Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 583 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

