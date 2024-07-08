Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Ameren by 163.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $70.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Ameren’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

