Synthetix (SNX) Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Synthetix has a market cap of $531.19 million and $28.92 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

